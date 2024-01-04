Xponance Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

eBay Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.55 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

