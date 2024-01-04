Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 172.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.75 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

