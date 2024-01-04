Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,414 shares of company stock valued at $589,033. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,226 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xometry by 71.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xometry by 18.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,232,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Xometry has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $41.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

