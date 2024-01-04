World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $876,000.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.