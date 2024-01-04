Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 528,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 951,406 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDS shares. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.