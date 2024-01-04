Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 2,890 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.80).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,860 ($49.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.20) in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.30) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,116 ($26.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,921.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,132.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,229 ($41.12).

In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri acquired 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.90) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,964.31). 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

