Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.