Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
