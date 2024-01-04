WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

