Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to Hold by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.31. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,405,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,061,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

