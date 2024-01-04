Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WLKP opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,830.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.