Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $129.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAB opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.01.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

