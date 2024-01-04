Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.