Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to “Equal Weight”

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Shares of EXPE opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525 in the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group



Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

