Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Financial Analysis

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

13.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and VerifyMe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Given VerifyMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.60 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.44

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

