WD Rutherford LLC Buys Shares of 1,850 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

PEP opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

