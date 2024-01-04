Watsco, Inc. (WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.45 on January 31st

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Watsco has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $15.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

NYSE WSO opened at $409.17 on Thursday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $252.29 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 136.6% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

