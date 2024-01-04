Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

WSBF stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 91.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

