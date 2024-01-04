Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.