Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 201 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $380.53 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $364.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.