Vertical Research Downgrades Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Hold

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

