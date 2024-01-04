Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VCEL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Vericel has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. Equities analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vericel by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

