Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $220.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $195.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $7,075,391. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.