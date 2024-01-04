Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

