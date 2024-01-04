Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 243,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,077,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 161,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

