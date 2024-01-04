Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

