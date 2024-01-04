Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Reduced by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

