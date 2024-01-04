Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Increased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.