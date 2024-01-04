VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

