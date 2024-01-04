Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given “Underweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 995,754 shares of company stock valued at $28,603,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.