Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Unity Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Bancorp
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.