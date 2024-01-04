Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

About Unity Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.