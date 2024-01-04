United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
