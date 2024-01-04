United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

