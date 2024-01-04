United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $34.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $33.50 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

