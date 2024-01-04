U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

