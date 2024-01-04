U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

USEG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

