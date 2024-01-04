Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 5.8%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.45 and last traded at $71.48. Approximately 897,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,390,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.