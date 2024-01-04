Triple Point Venture VCT (LON:TPV) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Triple Point Venture VCT (LON:TPV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Venture VCT Price Performance

Triple Point Venture VCT stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.76. Triple Point Venture VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 91.95 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.24).

