TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Shares of TDG opened at $972.61 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $627.15 and a 1 year high of $1,018.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $955.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $899.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

