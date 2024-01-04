Traders Buy Large Volume of ON Call Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 25,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the average daily volume of 10,839 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ONON. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ON by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ON by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ON by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,688,000 after buying an additional 3,428,794 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONON opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. ON has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

