Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 610,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.65 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

