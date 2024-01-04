The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 101,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $784,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

