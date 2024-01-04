The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

GBX opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.58%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

