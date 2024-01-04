The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

