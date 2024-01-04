The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $52,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

