The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Shares of COO stock opened at $363.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.39.

Cooper Companies shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,678,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $873,480,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $517,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

