The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

