Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

