Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 14,698 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tiptree worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tiptree by 70.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $686.12 million, a P/E ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

