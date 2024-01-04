Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $380.53 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

