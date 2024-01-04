Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VB opened at $206.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

