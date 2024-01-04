Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,643 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.